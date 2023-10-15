Menu

Crime

Driver of ‘suspicious’ vehicle charged in Regina

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 5:17 pm
RPS files. View image in full screen
RPS files. Global Regina still
Charges have been laid against a driver who tried to evade police on Oct. 13.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1200 block of McTavish Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was driven away before they could arrive on the scene. The Aerial Support Unit (ASU) helped RPS locate the vehicle at the 3500 block of 14th Avenue.

The driver, a 26 year old female, exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby house. She was later arrested without incident and charged with flight from a peace officer and operating while impaired.

The accused is set to appear in court on Oct. 16.

