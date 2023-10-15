Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youths, adults charged with waving weapons in downtown Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 12:39 pm
Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. View image in full screen
Downtown Winnipeg as seen from The Forks. Global News / Sam Thompson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three youths and three young adults were arrested Saturday night at a Winnipeg parkade for allegedly pointing weapons at passersby.

Winnipeg police  — including the Air1 helicopter and the tactical support team — responded to a parkade in the 200 block of Hargrave Street  E around 9:30 p.m. following reports the group were pointing guns from the multi-story building.

Officers confiscated an AK47-style pellet gun, two machetes, bear spray, two BB guns and an air pellet gun, police said in a press release.

One of the youths, a girl, remains in custody. The other suspects were released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police rescue young boy from currents of Red River'
Winnipeg police rescue young boy from currents of Red River
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices