Youths, adults charged with waving weapons in downtown Winnipeg

Three youths and three young adults were arrested Saturday night at a Winnipeg parkade for allegedly pointing weapons at passersby.
Winnipeg police — including the Air1 helicopter and the tactical support team — responded to a parkade in the 200 block of Hargrave Street E around 9:30 p.m. following reports the group were pointing guns from the multi-story building.
Officers confiscated an AK47-style pellet gun, two machetes, bear spray, two BB guns and an air pellet gun, police said in a press release.
One of the youths, a girl, remains in custody. The other suspects were released on an undertaking.
