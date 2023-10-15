Youths, adults charged with waving weapons in downtown Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Three youths and three young adults were arrested Saturday night at a Winnipeg parkade for allegedly pointing weapons at passersby.

Winnipeg police — including the Air1 helicopter and the tactical support team — responded to a parkade in the 200 block of Hargrave Street E around 9:30 p.m. following reports the group were pointing guns from the multi-story building.

Officers confiscated an AK47-style pellet gun, two machetes, bear spray, two BB guns and an air pellet gun, police said in a press release.

One of the youths, a girl, remains in custody. The other suspects were released on an undertaking.

