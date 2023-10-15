Menu

Fire

No serious injuries in Saturday house fire in Calgary’s Inglewood community

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 15, 2023 1:53 pm
A Calgary Fire Department truck is pictured in the city's downtown. View image in full screen
A second unit in the fourplex suffered smoke damage, Calgary fire officials said. Two cats also lost their lives. Global News
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire at a suite in a multi-family fourplex in the 2700 block of 16A Street S.E. around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy smoke and flames were billowing from the front window of the suite when crews arrived, and one person who’d evacuated the building told fire crews they were suffering from smoke inhalation. EMS assessed the person, who was not  taken to hospital.

The fire department confirmed that there were no other occupants in the suite involved in the fire and that everyone else in the building was evacuated safely.

The fire was held to the room where it began, fire officials said. However, smoke damaged the lower attached unit.

Officials also said two cats from the involved suite were found dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

