Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Vaughan pedestrian in life-threatening condition after Friday night collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 9:58 am
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont., Friday evening.

York Regional Police said they were called to a collision on Jane Street just before 7:30 p.m. near Norwood Avenue.

Police said a male pedestrian was taken to a regional trauma centre and later confirmed that his injuries were life-threatening.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene; and part of Jane Street was closed on Friday night.

York’s major collisions unit is investigating.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

