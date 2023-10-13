Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Minister responds to sexual harassment suit filed by female B.C. police officers

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 10:40 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s public safety minister reacts to proposed class action lawsuit by female officers'
B.C.’s public safety minister reacts to proposed class action lawsuit by female officers
The public safety minister is reacting to a proposed class action lawsuit by female officers of municipal forces across the province. Six officers have launched the action allegedly gender based discrimination, harassment, and bullying. Those showing support include a former RCMP officer who was behind a class actions lawsuit for women officers. Catherine Urquhart reports. Warning: Some details are disturbing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning: This story contains disturbing details that may upset and disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

B.C.’s public safety minister is responding after six current and former female municipal police officers announced a proposed class-action lawsuit claiming discrimination and harassment based on gender.

The 25-page lawsuit names all 13 cities with municipal police forces in the province, along with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and B.C.’s public safety minister.

Among the allegations, Central Saanich Police Const. Anne Piper claims she was “threatened to be penetrated with a service rifle by a male office.”

Click to play video: 'Police officers begin class action process for systemic gender-based harassment and discrimination'
Police officers begin class action process for systemic gender-based harassment and discrimination

Former Delta Police officer Helen Irvine alleges fellow officers drew a penis in her police notebook with the caption “next time it won’t be on a sticky note.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other allegations include an explicit video involving a woman engaged in a sexual act with a horse, routine jokes about oral sex and unwanted physical contact and invitations for sex with coworkers. All of the women say the Police Act is failing them.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth pledged changes.

“Obviously one of the key areas that we want to ensure is that we are able to deal with issues of harassment and how complaints are dealt with and to ensure policing in B.C., whether its municipal or RCMP, every man and woman who works for our police forces is working in a safe respectful environment,” he said.

“There will be changes coming to the Police Act.”

Click to play video: 'Former RCMP officer behind multi-million dollar class action lawsuit appalled to see little has changed'
Former RCMP officer behind multi-million dollar class action lawsuit appalled to see little has changed
Trending Now

Among those supporting the officers is former RCMP officer Janet Merlo, who was behind a class action against the RCMP which resulted in more than $100 million being paid out to female officers.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s good to see them taking this action and moving forward but it’s so sad to see that this is still the only last option for all these women coming forward because the police services themselves don’t care enough to clean this up,” Merlo told Global News.

But she also expressed concern about the desire for change.

“So as long as these police forces can act the way they do, continue the way they do, and use taxpayers money without holding anyone accountable, there’s no reason for them to stop,” she said.

A website has been set up to assist other female officers who want to learn more about the proposed class action.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. So far, the defendants have not filed legal responses to the suit.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices