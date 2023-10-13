B.C. landlord fined almost $18K for illegal eviction

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo, B.C., landlord accused of evicting a dying senior is now facing a large fine.

In March, Sharon Kowalchuk and her husband were kicked out of their suite after their landlord deemed Kowalchuk’s end-of-life care as too disruptive, going so far as to cut off their heat and power.

Kowalchuk said she and her husband had been living at the south Nanaimo home for about six months but were forced to move to a hotel.

She passed away last month.

“What we know of our sister is she would have forgiven the landlord,” Kathy Zimmer, Zowalchuk’s sister told Global News.

“I don’t think she really even thought anything more after the first couple of months after getting over the initial shock of losing everything. I think she just let it go.”

The Residential Tenancy Enforcement Unit has now found that the landlord, Duart Rapton, did not legally evict the pair and slapped him with fines totalling more than $17,000.

B.C.’s Housing Minister said he is pleased with the outcome.

“The $17,000 fine is significant,” Ravi Kahlon said. “It shows that the system works. But, of course, it’s a little too late for this amazing person who can’t be here for it.”

After Kowalchuk’s story aired, more than $35,000 was raised for the couple through a GoFundMe to help her live out her final days in comfort. It allowed the couple to get an apartment together.