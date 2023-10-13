Suspicious Saskatoon commercial fire causes $10,000 in damages

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s arson investigator is looking into a suspicious commercial fire that caused $10,000 in damages in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South Friday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a report of a rooftop fire around 9:57 a.m., with the first responding units seeing light smoke coming from the structure with fire coming off of the roof.

Police closed off the road and the street was reopened by 10:24 a.m.

The fire investigator requested a police arson investigator, with the fire department saying the scene has been turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service. Damages have been estimated at $10,000.