Fire

Suspicious Saskatoon commercial fire causes $10,000 in damages

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 5:08 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department received reports of roof fire shortly before 10 a.m. File / Global News
Saskatoon’s arson investigator is looking into a suspicious commercial fire that caused $10,000 in damages in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South Friday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a report of a rooftop fire around 9:57 a.m., with the first responding units seeing light smoke coming from the structure with fire coming off of the roof.

Police closed off the road and the street was reopened by 10:24 a.m.

Trending Now

The fire investigator requested a police arson investigator, with the fire department saying the scene has been turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service. Damages have been estimated at $10,000.

