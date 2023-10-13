Critics say B.C.’s COVID vaccine rollout process is too complicated

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacies around B.C. are busy this week as the provincial fall booster shot campaign kicks off.

Experts say the first week is always the busiest even though vaccine interest is waning.

Eighty-seven per cent of all British Columbians received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while only 33 per cent have received a fourth dose.

For seniors, the rate is much higher although still in decline.

Seventy-three per cent of those ages 70 and older have received a fourth dose.

2:08 Fall vaccination campaign launches in B.C. but signs of vaccine fatigue

Some critics say the process is still too complicated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The vaccine rollout should be as simple as possible. The vaccination system is cumbersome. The invitation system should be simple and is confusing for many,” Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, the BC Green party deputy leader said.

Some critics suggested creating a full drop-in system, but B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said last year was the vaccination season in history and there is no interest to move away from the booking system.

Dix also said getting the shot now is critical and it is near impossible to find someone in B.C. right now who doesn’t have COVID or know someone who does.