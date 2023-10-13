SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Critics say B.C.’s COVID vaccine rollout process is too complicated

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 4:38 pm
Critics call for simpler vaccine rollout in B.C.
To make a vaccination campaign effective, it has to be easy, and critics say B.C.'s system isn't simple enough. The rollout began this week to a lot of fanfare, but as Richard Zussman reports, there are fears people will give up trying to get the shots.
Pharmacies around B.C. are busy this week as the provincial fall booster shot campaign kicks off.

Experts say the first week is always the busiest even though vaccine interest is waning.

Eighty-seven per cent of all British Columbians received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while only 33 per cent have received a fourth dose.

For seniors, the rate is much higher although still in decline.

Seventy-three per cent of those ages 70 and older have received a fourth dose.

Fall vaccination campaign launches in B.C. but signs of vaccine fatigue
Some critics say the process is still too complicated.

“The vaccine rollout should be as simple as possible. The vaccination system is cumbersome. The invitation system should be simple and is confusing for many,” Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, the BC Green party deputy leader said.

Some critics suggested creating a full drop-in system, but B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said last year was the vaccination season in history and there is no interest to move away from the booking system.

Dix also said getting the shot now is critical and it is near impossible to find someone in B.C. right now who doesn’t have COVID or know someone who does.

