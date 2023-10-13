‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 12: Casting open across the country

Casting for the 12th season of Big Brother Canada is underway and now’s your chance to apply.

Interested Canadians are encouraged to apply online for a chance to become a Big Brother Canada houseguest and battle it out in the new season, which returns to Global in Spring 2024.

Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by the casting team.

Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of gruelling challenges, voting each other out of the house until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Season 10 winner Kevin Jacobs told Global News that authenticity means a lot when applying to be a houseguest — he says the casting team is quick to suss out anyone who’s trying to be someone they’re not.

“You have to be who you are because they’re going to find out if you’re pretending to be some big villain and you’re not, or you’re pretending to be some hero when you’re not. They’ll know who you are. They’ll cut through it. So you have to know who you are and maintain that the entire time,” he said.

Jacobs also said that interested applicants should not be afraid to have fun during the casting process.

“This is fun. You’re applying to a show, it’s not a job interview. Enjoy it. Lean into that and that’ll be contagious on your video.”

The casting announcement comes after an explosive 11th season of the reality sensation, which can be streamed with the Global TV App and STACKTV. Ahead of Season 12, fans can also tune into Season 25 of Big Brother, currently airing three nights a week on Global and STACKTV.

Apply in three simple steps:

1. Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada

2. Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca

3. Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2024 and submit their applications by November 15, 2023. For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

‘Big Brother Canada,’ Global TV and Global News are all properties of Corus Entertainment.