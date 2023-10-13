Brampton massage therapist charged after sexual assault during appointment: police

Peel Regional Police say an unlicensed massage therapist working out of a home in Brampton has been charged with sexual assault.
Police said the incident was reported on Sept. 17.
“An adult female attended a scheduled massage therapy appointment during which she was touched inappropriately,” police said.
Investigators said the woman did not suffer any physical injuries.
A 52-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault.
Police allege the man is not a registered or licensed massage therapist, but has provided massage therapy out of a residence.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.
