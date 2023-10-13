Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton massage therapist charged after sexual assault during appointment: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 11:29 am
52-year-old Minh Khanh SOC of Brampton. View image in full screen
52-year-old Minh Khanh SOC of Brampton. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say an unlicensed massage therapist working out of a home in Brampton has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said the incident was reported on Sept. 17.

“An adult female attended a scheduled massage therapy appointment during which she was touched inappropriately,” police said.

Investigators said the woman did not suffer any physical injuries.

A 52-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with sexual assault.

Trending Now

Police allege the man is not a registered or licensed massage therapist, but has provided massage therapy out of a residence.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them to come forward.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices