York University faces calls to decertify student union over statement of solidarity with Palestinians

Send this page to someone via email

York University is facing calls to decertify a major student union over a public statement that called Hamas’ attacks in Israel “justified and necessary.”

The York Federation of Students, which represents 55,000 undergraduate students at York University, issued a “statement of solidarity with Palestine” on Thursday, in which the union argued the actions of Hamas represented a “strong act of resistance.”

“Since 1948, Palestinian people have been systemically displaced from their land and homes as a result of state-sanctioned violence, siege, and genocide,” the statement read. ” These events serve as a reminder that resistance against colonial violence is justified and necessary.”

The statement, which was also signed by the York University Graduate Students Association, was met with condemnation from Liberal MP Anthony Housefather who called the comments “shocking.”

“They were supporting the terrorist attacks of Hamas on Israel that butchered innocent civilians,” Housefather told Global News on Friday. “Terrorists entered a foreign state and massacred people and what they’re doing is condoning those actions. It’s awful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Following the surprise attack this weekend by Hamas, Israel declared war and has responded with relentless airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

York University issued a statement to Global News that the school “unequivocally condemns the inflammatory statement shared by three student unions.”

“Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities. It must never reach into promoting or justifying violence against unarmed civilians,” the statement read. “To suggest otherwise is abhorrent and does not reflect the views of York University, nor the perspective of many thousands of York University students.”

York University said it calls upon the executives of the York Federation of Students, York University Graduate Student Association, and the Glendon College Student Union to “immediately clarify that they firmly reject any acts of violence or discrimination against Jewish students or other members of the community.”

Despite the university issuing a response to the student union letter, Housefather called on university officials to go further.

“I think they should decertify the student association,” Housefather said. “I think York University should make sure at the very least that all the people who were involved in producing that statement no longer represent students.”

Housefather argued York University carries the responsibility of creating a safe space for Jewish and “pro-Israel” students on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Ford government, which has taken a strong stance on Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, has yet to comment on the York University statement, one Progressive Conservative MPP spoke out on social media.

It’s unclear, however, whether the statement violates provincial rules protecting free speech on campus.

In 2018, the Ford government ordered universities and colleges to create free speech policies on campus but warned that violating those policies would come with consequences.

“Students whose actions are contrary to the free speech policy are subject to existing campus student discipline measures,” the provincial government said at the time. “Any complaint against the institution that remains unresolved may be referred to the Ontario Ombudsman.”