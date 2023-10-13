Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen arrested after robbery in Kitchener shopping mall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 10:50 am
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say they made an arrest after a person was robbed inside Fairview Mall in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area around the mall on Kingsway Drive shortly before 4 p.m. after the robbery was reported.

According to police, the victim was approached by a teen inside the mall. He then robbed them of their personal belongings.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect was still in the vicinity when they were taken into custody.

A teen from Kitchener is facing a charge of robbery.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices