Teen arrested after robbery in Kitchener shopping mall

Waterloo regional police say they made an arrest after a person was robbed inside Fairview Mall in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area around the mall on Kingsway Drive shortly before 4 p.m. after the robbery was reported.

According to police, the victim was approached by a teen inside the mall. He then robbed them of their personal belongings.

Police say the suspect was still in the vicinity when they were taken into custody.

A teen from Kitchener is facing a charge of robbery.