Shaping Saskatchewan: Adam Hicks

Adam Hicks has been driven to making positive change in his community ever since his youth.

Whether it’s through work or volunteering, Hicks aims to do what he can to celebrate the place he calls home, even if it requires time and patience.

“When I was young, something triggered in my mind where I’ve always wanted to make a difference, and whatever I’ve done it’s about making an impact,” Hicks said in his interview on Shaping Saskatchewan.

“I truly love this city and I love this province, and everything that I’ve done has been formed around wanting to make an impact in our community and to make a difference.”

His community spirit is apparent through the countless hours he lends to the multiple organizations and initiatives he’s a part of in Regina and in southern Saskatchewan.

He is the director of finance and administration for the South Saskatchewan Community Foundation, an organization that invests in local charities and causes. However, he’s also committed to other boards and organizations that strive to bring a positive impact to the community and region, including the University of Regina senate, Conexus, Albert Park Community Association, the Wascana Winter Festival.

One project he holds near and dear to his heart is Summer Bash, described on its website as “a family-friendly event series focused on connecting the Regina community.” Summer bash has grown substantially since its start in 2017, expanding to events in rural Saskatchewan.

“Since then we’ve done over 150 community movie nights, most of them free. Everything now is free. We do a summer market event, we do cultural evolution events,” mentioned Hicks, “It’s been it’s been a long journey, a seven year journey, and we’re talking about what year ten looks like already.”

Hicks also serves as a school board trustee for Regina Public Schools.

“Our youth are the next generation. So if we can empower them with a strong education and set them up for success, that’s powerful.”

For those also looking to make a positive impact in their community, he says it’s about just taking that next step and starting.

“[Take] those first steps without overthinking it is what you got to do,” Hicks added. “It’s important to ask for a little bit help if you need it, but take those first steps.”