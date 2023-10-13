‘Freedom Convoy’ trial to hear about protest’s impact on public transport

Send this page to someone via email

The criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected Friday to delve into how public transit was affected by the three-week protest that clogged downtown Ottawa streets last year.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The court expects to hear from Natalie Huneault, an employee of the public transit operator, OC Transpo.

Several witnesses have already spoken about how buses were rerouted during the protest as a result of the crowds and parked big-rig trucks.

The owner of several downtown businesses, Chantal Biro, is also expected to testify.

The Crown plans to ask how the protest interfered with the daily lives of local Ottawa residents and businesses as part of its case against Lich and Barber.