Lifestyle

Young musicians rock the Okanagan’s music scene

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 9:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Young musicians rock Okanagan’s music scene'
Young musicians rock Okanagan’s music scene
WATCH: Many teenagers grow up dreaming of forming a band and taking their shot at getting their names in lights. For a group of Kelowna highschoolers whose dream is on it's way to becoming a reality. Sydney Morton introduces us to the teens behind the band Freeze the Fall.
Many teenagers grow up dreaming of forming a band and taking their shot at getting their names in lights, and for a group of Kelowna, B.C., high schoolers, that dream is on its way to becoming a reality.

Freeze the Fall is made up of 16-year-old Quinn Mitzel, 15-year-old Aria Becker and 15-year-old Jonah Goncalves, and don’t let their age fool you — this trio of teens is the real deal.

“We’re a band of high schoolers, teenagers, and we work really hard for this,” said Mitzel who is the lead vocalist and guitarist.

“We are really really passionate about all of this.”

Since joining forces a year ago they’ve won awards and have played some of the most sought-after stages in the Central Okanagan.

“There’s a lot of people my age that don’t know what they are going to do with their life but it’s really cool to have some sense of knowing what’s going to come next,” said Becker, who is the bassist and backup vocalist.

Now, they are recording their debut EP at Oodellay Recordings in West Kelowna, B.C.

“They are just so above and beyond the normal 15, 16-year-olds that I have ever seen; their playing ability is just impeccable,” said Jordan Chase, Oodelally Recordings owner.

“They got my attention right away.”

The bandmates are dedicated to having their dreams of making it big become a reality.

“We absolutely want to take it all the way and after we are done with this EP, we’ll just try to play bigger and bigger shows and get our music out there and hopefully,” said Goncalves, who is the drummer.

Even though they aren’t revealing which songs will be polished and put on their five-song EP, their new song “Broken Glass” has a good chance of being one of the tracks.

“That [song] is kind of about people who take credit for things you’ve accomplished and they didn’t even help you at all,” said Becker.

The musicians will be spending their next few weekends working on their EP and you can expect to hear their debut single early next year. Their EP could drop just in time for spring.

To fund their studio time the trio has started a Kickstarter campaign. For more information visit www.kickstarter.com

