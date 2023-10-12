Manitoba artists take home Western Canada Music Awards

Send this page to someone via email

A number of Manitoba artists will be coming home from Kelowna, B.C., with some new hardware after big wins at the Western Canada Music Awards on Wednesday.

The annual award ceremony, part of the four-day BreakOut West conference, celebrates creative and industry professionals from Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

Local winners include acclaimed singer-songwriter William Prince (Roots Artist of the Year), alt-pop chanteuse Sala (Francophone Artist of the Year), long-running Winnipeg noise rock outfit KEN Mode (Metal and Hard Music Artist of the Year), vocal powerhouse Begonia (Pop Artist of the Year), and St. Boniface soul band Jeremie and the Delicious Hounds (R&B Artist of the Year).

In total, Manitobans received 28 nominations across 22 creative categories, and a number of other local people and organizations are nominated for the WCMA’s industry awards, to be handed out Saturday, including:

Cam Loeppky (Audio Engineering)

Good + Plenty Arts Collective (Community Excellence)

Roberta Landreth (Excellence in Visual Design)

Birthday Cake Media (Impact in Artist Development and Impact in Music Marketing)

Paquin Artists Agency (Impact in Artist Development and Impact in Live Music)

West End Cultural Centre (Impact in Live Music and Impact in Music Marketing)