Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Manitoba artists take home Western Canada Music Awards

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 9:30 am
Begonia visits the Edge studios for a Sugar Beach Session and perform songs from her latest album, Powder Blue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Begonia is among the winners of this year's Western Canada Music Awards. Joanna Glezakos / vengenza.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A number of Manitoba artists will be coming home from Kelowna, B.C., with some new hardware after big wins at the Western Canada Music Awards on Wednesday.

The annual award ceremony, part of the four-day BreakOut West conference, celebrates creative and industry professionals from Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

Local winners include acclaimed singer-songwriter William Prince (Roots Artist of the Year), alt-pop chanteuse Sala (Francophone Artist of the Year), long-running Winnipeg noise rock outfit KEN Mode (Metal and Hard Music Artist of the Year), vocal powerhouse Begonia (Pop Artist of the Year), and St. Boniface soul band Jeremie and the Delicious Hounds (R&B Artist of the Year).

Story continues below advertisement

In total, Manitobans received 28 nominations across 22 creative categories, and a number of other local people and organizations are nominated for the WCMA’s industry awards, to be handed out Saturday, including:

Trending Now
  • Cam Loeppky (Audio Engineering)
  • Good + Plenty Arts Collective (Community Excellence)
  • Roberta Landreth (Excellence in Visual Design)
  • Birthday Cake Media (Impact in Artist Development and Impact in Music Marketing)
  • Paquin Artists Agency (Impact in Artist Development and Impact in Live Music)
  • West End Cultural Centre (Impact in Live Music and Impact in Music Marketing)
Click to play video: 'Tight-knit community supports growing Filipino music scene in Winnipeg'
Tight-knit community supports growing Filipino music scene in Winnipeg
More on Entertainment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices