Female B.C. police officers file class-action lawsuit claiming harassment, discrimination

Warning: This story contains disturbing details that may upset and disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

Six current and former female police officers have filed proposed class action lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court, claiming discrimination and harassment based on gender.

The 25-page lawsuit names all 13 cities with municipal police forces in the province.

In the suit, Central Saanich police Const. Anne Piper claims she was “threatened to be penetrated with a service rifle by a male office.”

Former Delta police officer Helen Irvine alleges fellow officers drew a penis in her police notebook with the caption, “next time it won’t be on a sticky note.”

Other allegations include an explicit video involving a woman engaged in a sexual act with a horse, routine jokes about oral sex and unwanted physical contact and invitations for sex with coworkers.

Another participant in the suit whose identity is protected by a publication ban survived a sexual assault by another Vancouver police officer, who was later convicted and jailed.

“What ends up happening with someone like me is you’re left with two options: you quit your job or you kill yourself,” she told Global News.

The officers allege their complaints led to retaliation and that all of them suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It has changed me,” Vancouver police Const. Anja Bergler said. “I think my whole family would agree.”

It remains unclear if the suit will be certified as a class action. That will be determined by a judge in the months ahead.

If it doesn’t, the six officers say they’ll move forward with a complaint to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal.

Irvine called their legal action “bigger than us.”

“We are the tip of the iceberg, and we have a strength among us now that we can speak for everybody who can’t and there’s no way we’re stopping,” she said.