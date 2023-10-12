Saskatchewan RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake Cree Nation

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan RCMP has issued a dangerous person alert by Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP after reports of two male suspects who are believed to be armed with a firearm on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

On Oct. 12, 2023, police stated that only one injury has been reported.

“Suspect #1 is 29-year-old Justice Bird. He is described as wearing a white ball cap and black and white clothes,” according to a release.

“We’re working to definitively confirm the second suspect’s identity and description.”

Police said that both males were last seen on foot in the area of House 713 on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The RCMP are asking residents to shelter in place, stay inside and lock doors and windows.

“Do not approach the suspects,” police stated. “Report emergencies or tips to 911.”

