Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake Cree Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 6:56 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP say the death of a 43-year-old man at Montreal Lake Cree Nation is under investigation. View image in full screen
A dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake Cree Nation was issued following reports of two male suspects believed to be armed with a firearm. Google Maps
The Saskatchewan RCMP has issued a dangerous person alert by Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP after reports of two male suspects who are believed to be armed with a firearm on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

On Oct. 12, 2023, police stated that only one injury has been reported.

“Suspect #1 is 29-year-old Justice Bird. He is described as wearing a white ball cap and black and white clothes,” according to a release.

“We’re working to definitively confirm the second suspect’s identity and description.”

Police said that both males were last seen on foot in the area of House 713 on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The RCMP are asking residents to shelter in place, stay inside and lock doors and windows.

“Do not approach the suspects,” police stated. “Report emergencies or tips to 911.”

Global News will provide further information when available.

More to come…

