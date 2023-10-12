Menu

Crime

Reports of shots fired in Kingsland lead to arrest, airsoft gun seizure

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 6:18 pm
CPS members seize an airsoft gun during a Thursday afternoon shooting investigation in Kingsland. View image in full screen
CPS members seize an airsoft gun during a Thursday afternoon shooting investigation in Kingsland. Global News
An investigation into a suspected Thursday afternoon shooting in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood led to one arrest and the seizure of an airsoft gun.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, officers responded to the 700 block of 67th Avenue Southwest, in the community of Kingsland, shortly after 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses said a “group of young adults” were seen fighting when one of them fired a shot into the air.

Officers cleared the scene, took one person into custody and seized the airsoft gun.

As of Thursday afternoon, police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

