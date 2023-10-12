Menu

Crime

Student reportedly ‘attacked and stabbed’ outside Toronto school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 2:59 pm
Police at the scene of a stabbing near David and Mary Thomson Collegiate on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a stabbing near David and Mary Thomson Collegiate on Thursday. Global News
A student was reportedly “attacked and stabbed” outside of a Toronto high school Thursday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded at 1:29 p.m. to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area, for the incident.

Police said two individuals were taken into custody and the victim was rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said the victim is 15 years old.

What may have led up to the incident is not clear.

