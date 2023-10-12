Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged in 2022 downtown hit-and-run that hurtled victim nearly 12 metres

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 1:50 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary. View image in full screen
Police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary. Jeff McIntosh /CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 28-year-old Calgary man faces eight charges following an investigation into an early morning hit-and-run in the summer of 2022 that severely injured one person and sent two others to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street Southwest at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022 after a northbound sedan struck two parked vehicles and three pedestrians who were all in their 20s.

The impact of the collision sent one person airborne for a distance of roughly 12 metres (nearly 40 feet). Police describe their injuries as serious and life-altering.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries. All three were transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to police, the suspect vehicle continued north after the collision and proceeded to strike a parking sign, a bike rack and a photo radar pole within a block of where the pedestrians were hit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The car came to a stop a short time later and the driver fled the area on foot.

After nearly 14 months of investigation into the collision, Ashton Shaneil Prasad was charged on Wednesday.

Prasad’s charges include:

  • two counts of hit-and-run
  • three counts of hit-and-run causing bodily harm
  • three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices