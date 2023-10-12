Calgary man charged in 2022 downtown hit-and-run that hurtled victim nearly 12 metres

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Calgary man faces eight charges following an investigation into an early morning hit-and-run in the summer of 2022 that severely injured one person and sent two others to hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Fourth Street Southwest at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022 after a northbound sedan struck two parked vehicles and three pedestrians who were all in their 20s.

The impact of the collision sent one person airborne for a distance of roughly 12 metres (nearly 40 feet). Police describe their injuries as serious and life-altering.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries. All three were transported to hospital by ambulance.

According to police, the suspect vehicle continued north after the collision and proceeded to strike a parking sign, a bike rack and a photo radar pole within a block of where the pedestrians were hit.

The car came to a stop a short time later and the driver fled the area on foot.

After nearly 14 months of investigation into the collision, Ashton Shaneil Prasad was charged on Wednesday.

Prasad’s charges include:

two counts of hit-and-run

three counts of hit-and-run causing bodily harm

three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7.