Tap fraud and online scams on the rise in Kelowna

Kelowna Mounties are asking the public to be aware that scammers are honing their tricks and the number of incidents are on the rise.

Notably, Kelowna RCMP said there were two separate incidents of so-called “grandparent scams” when thieves took large quantities of cash from their victims.

Grandparent scams usually involve a phone call from someone telling the victim that a grandchild is in legal trouble and a large sum of money is needed for bail.

“If you get a call like this, be prepared. The scammer may know your grandchild’s name and what your grandchild calls you, for example, a nickname like Nona or Grampy,” RCMP said.

Scammers request money to be wired right away without telling anyone.

“In two separate instances in Kelowna, the scammer attended the victim’s residence, taking large sums of cash they had pre-arranged with the victims,” Della Paolera said.

If you receive a call like this, don’t wire the money or give the caller any further information.

“Hang up and call your grandchild, or another family member, to find out what’s going on,” RCMP said.

Tap fraud, RCMP explained, is also on the rise. That’s when someone uses another’s credit or bank cards and tap them for quick purchases before victims are aware the cards are gone.

“Many of these types of crimes start from the theft of a purse or a wallet left in a vehicle,” RCMP said in a release. “No matter how long you are away from your vehicle, it’s imperative that you ensure your vehicle is locked and there are no valuables visible.”

Mounties said there has also been an uptick in fraud through online marketplace purchases. In these cases, there’s a request for a full or downpayment prior to an item being received.

With communication scams, you could receive an email or phone call from someone claiming to be from law enforcement agencies like the RCMP, Interpol, or Europol. These scammers may use police logos or other identifiers to appear legitimate.

The messages could include a fraudulent letter accusing the person of criminal charges and asking them to reach out to avoid jail. It could also be an email with a malicious attachment they ask the recipient to open.

Another scam involves individuals posing as employees of the Canada Revenue Agency or Service Canada. They may claim that the recipient has a compromised SIN number, owes back taxes, or has committed a financial crime.

These scammers may threaten arrest or fines if you don’t comply immediately. They often request payment via money transfer services, prepaid cards/gift cards or Bitcoin.

“Law enforcement, any level of government and financial institutes will never demand payment, especially using gift cards or other alternative payment options,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said.

“These (scammers) often threaten arrest via email or phone. If in doubt, contact the law enforcement agency directly.”

Report scams to your local police and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre Toll-free at 1 888 495-8501. Email info@antifraudcentre.ca