Crime

36-year-old man charged with assault, mischief in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 11:58 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Regina officers, including the canine unit, found and charged a 36-year-old man with assault causing bodily harm and mischief following an apparent attack in the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue on Tuesday. File / Getty
A male victim was sent to hospital after he was assaulted and the windows of his vehicle were smashed Tuesday after 9 p.m., Regina police say.

Emergency responders responded to the incident and tended to the victim, police said.

“Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Fourth Ave for a report of an assault,” the statement read. “The male victim was transported to hospital by EMS.”

The description of the suspected attacker was provided to police, and officers along with members of the canine unit located the man.

Trending Now

The man was taken into custody without incident.

Police charged a 36-year-old man with assault causing bodily harm and mischief.

