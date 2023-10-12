36-year-old man charged with assault, mischief in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A male victim was sent to hospital after he was assaulted and the windows of his vehicle were smashed Tuesday after 9 p.m., Regina police say.

Emergency responders responded to the incident and tended to the victim, police said.

“Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Fourth Ave for a report of an assault,” the statement read. “The male victim was transported to hospital by EMS.”

The description of the suspected attacker was provided to police, and officers along with members of the canine unit located the man.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

Police charged a 36-year-old man with assault causing bodily harm and mischief.