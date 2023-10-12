Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebecor extends coverage areas across Canada for Freedom Mobile customers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2023 10:40 am
Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau speaks following the media company’s annual meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Montreal. Quebecor Inc. is launching its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service and extending coverage across Canada for customers of its recently acquired Freedom Mobile brand, among others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau speaks following the media company’s annual meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Montreal. Quebecor Inc. is launching its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service and extending coverage across Canada for customers of its recently acquired Freedom Mobile brand, among others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebecor Inc. is extending coverage across Canada for customers of its Freedom Mobile, Videotron and Fizz brands following regulatory rulings that it says will promote competition.

The Montreal-based company says there will be a phased expansion of the service areas for those brands as it launches its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced a policy in 2021 allowing regional providers to compete as MVNOs across Canada using networks built by large companies and earlier this year ordered them to negotiate access agreements.

Earlier this week, the CRTC ruled in an arbitration proceeding over MVNO data access rates between Quebecor and BCE Inc., siding with the latter’s proposal, after previously deciding in favour of Quebecor in a separate proceeding between the company and Rogers Communications Inc.

Quebecor’s Videotron bought Freedom Mobile for $2.85 billion in April in a move prompted by Rogers’ takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., which agreed last year to sell Freedom to ease competition concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Freedom later announced it would offer its first cellphone plan with national coverage and add 5G capability for customers with plans that cost $45 per month or more in the Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton areas and other select cities.

Click to play video: 'Albertans react to Rogers’ takeover of Shaw'
Albertans react to Rogers’ takeover of Shaw
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices