Traffic

Head-on collision closes Highway 7A near Bethany: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 10:30 am
A section of Hwy. 7A near Bethany, Ont., is closed Thursday morning following a head-on collision between a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
A section of Highway 7A near Bethany, Ont., is closed following a serious head-on collision on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving a transport truck and another vehicle on the highway between Forgotten Lane and Pitt Road, east of Highway 35.

The transport truck ended up on its side on fire in a ditch.

Kawartha Lakes firefighters could be seen extinguishing the fire that broke out from the transport truck, while debris littered the road.

The condition of both drivers are unclear at this time, but an Ornge air ambulance was requested.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the entire section of Highway 7A between Porter Road and Highway 35 is closed as they investigate the scene.

More to come.

