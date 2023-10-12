Head-on collision closes Highway 7A near Bethany: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Highway 7A near Bethany, Ont., is closed following a serious head-on collision on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving a transport truck and another vehicle on the highway between Forgotten Lane and Pitt Road, east of Highway 35.

The transport truck ended up on its side on fire in a ditch.

Kawartha Lakes firefighters could be seen extinguishing the fire that broke out from the transport truck, while debris littered the road.

HWY 7a is currently closed between HWY 35 and Porter Rd as #CKLOPP are currently on scene for a serious collision west of Bethany. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided when available. ^ln pic.twitter.com/StJVjSrAS1 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 12, 2023

The condition of both drivers are unclear at this time, but an Ornge air ambulance was requested.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say the entire section of Highway 7A between Porter Road and Highway 35 is closed as they investigate the scene.

More to come.