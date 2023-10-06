ATV driver dies following crash north of Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

See more sharing options

One person is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash north of Marmora, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 3 p.m., officers received a report of an ATV crash along Cordova Road, just north of the village.

Emergency crews found an ATV that had left the roadway, police say.

The operator of the ATV, a 66-year-old from the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, was pronounced dead, OPP said.

The name of the victim was not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.