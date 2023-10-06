Menu

ATV driver dies following crash north of Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 11:38 am
Central Hastings OPP say an ATV driver died following a crash north of Marmora on Thursday. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say an ATV driver died following a crash north of Marmora on Thursday. Global News
One person is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash north of Marmora, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 3 p.m., officers received a report of an ATV crash along Cordova Road, just north of the village.

Emergency crews found an ATV that had left the roadway, police say.

The operator of the ATV, a 66-year-old from the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, was pronounced dead, OPP said.

The name of the victim was not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Hitting the ATV trails with Dunfords Powersports and Marine in Havelock
