ATV driver dies following crash north of Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

One person is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash north of Marmora, Ont., on Thursday.
According to Central Hastings OPP, around 3 p.m., officers received a report of an ATV crash along Cordova Road, just north of the village.
Emergency crews found an ATV that had left the roadway, police say.
The operator of the ATV, a 66-year-old from the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, was pronounced dead, OPP said.
The name of the victim was not released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
