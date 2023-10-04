Menu

Traffic

1 dead following 3-vehicle collision south of Haliburton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 9:22 am
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say one person died following a three-vehicle collision south of Haliburton on Oct. 1, 2023. The Canadian Press file
One person died following a three-vehicle collision south of Haliburton, Ont., on Sunday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision involving two motorcycles and a passenger motor vehicle on Glamorgan Road in the Municipality of Dysart et al.

OPP say two people were transported via an ORNGE air ambulance to a trauma centre. A 48-year-old was later pronounced dead. The other victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a person in the third vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video/dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

