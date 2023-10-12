Suspect arrested for murder in death of Fenelon Falls senior: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect in a homicide investigation in the village of Fenelon Falls, Ont., was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were looking for the suspect after a woman was found dead at a residence on Kanata Trail in the village’s north end shortly after 7:30 p.m on Oct. 2.

Initially, investigators deemed the death of 79-year-old Marilyn Whiteway as suspicious.

On Tuesday, OPP said the woman’s death had been determined to be a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers found and arrested a man outside a residence in Lindsay.

Stephen Whiteway, 48, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, formerly Fenelon Township, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was held in custody with a future court appearance scheduled in Lindsay.

OPP say the investigation continues with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.