Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested for murder in death of Fenelon Falls senior: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 8:28 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have made an arrest in a homicide investigation in Fenelon Falls, Ont. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have made an arrest in a homicide investigation in Fenelon Falls, Ont. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect in a homicide investigation in the village of Fenelon Falls, Ont., was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP were looking for the suspect after a woman was found dead at a residence on Kanata Trail in the village’s north end shortly after 7:30 p.m on Oct. 2.

Initially, investigators deemed the death of 79-year-old Marilyn Whiteway as suspicious.

On Tuesday, OPP said the woman’s death had been determined to be a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers found and arrested a man outside a residence in Lindsay.

Stephen Whiteway, 48, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, formerly Fenelon Township, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody with a future court appearance scheduled in Lindsay.

OPP say the investigation continues with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices