Man wanted after Fenelon Falls senior’s death ruled homicide: Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued following the investigation into a senior’s death in the village of Fenelon Falls, Ont., last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a death at a residence on Kanata Trail in the north end of the village.

Police launched an investigation and had initially deemed the death of the 79-year-old woman as suspicious.

On Tuesday, OPP said a warrant has been issued for Stephen Whiteway, 48, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Fenelon Township). He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say he is known to frequent the Lindsay area.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.