Crime

Man wanted after Fenelon Falls senior’s death ruled homicide: Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 6:43 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking for a man wanted in connection with the death of a senior in Fenelon Falls after her body was found on Oct. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued following the investigation into a senior’s death in the village of Fenelon Falls, Ont., last week.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a death at a residence on Kanata Trail in the north end of the village.

Police launched an investigation and had initially deemed the death of the 79-year-old woman as suspicious.

On Tuesday, OPP said a warrant has been issued for Stephen Whiteway, 48, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Fenelon Township). He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say he is known to frequent the Lindsay area.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

