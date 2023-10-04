City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate ‘suspicious death’ of senior in Fenelon Falls

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in the village of Fenelon Falls.

Police say around 7:37 p.m. on Monday, a 79-year-old woman was found dead in a residence on Kanata Trail in the village’s north end.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety,” OPP stated Tuesday.

A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the woman’s cause of death.

The OPP’s investigation involves the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP say residents should expect to see a large police presence in the area over the next few days.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” police stated.

Anyone with information can call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or khcrimestoppers.com.