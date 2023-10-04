Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate ‘suspicious death’ of senior in Fenelon Falls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 12:12 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they are investigating a suspicious death in the village of Fenelon Falls after a woman was found dead in a home on Oct. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say they are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in the village of Fenelon Falls.

Police say around 7:37 p.m. on Monday, a 79-year-old woman was found dead in a residence on Kanata Trail in the village’s north end.

“Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety,” OPP stated Tuesday.

A post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the woman’s cause of death.

The OPP’s investigation involves the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP say residents should expect to see a large police presence in the area over the next few days.

Trending Now

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or khcrimestoppers.com.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices