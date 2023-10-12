Ottawa locals to testify about ‘Freedom Convoy’ at organizers’ criminal trial

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — The court is expected to hear today from Ottawa locals who lived in the midst of the “Freedom Convoy”, as part of the criminal trial of two of the protest’s organizers.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for their role in organizing the demonstration against COVID-19 public-health measures, which saw big rigs and crowds take over Ottawa’s downtown early last year.

The Crown says it plans to ask the witnesses about the turmoil they observed during the protest, in an effort to tie disruptions to Lich and Barber.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey delivered a ruling Wednesday allowing the Crown to call the witnesses after the defence asked her to block their testimony.

The defence argued the testimony of eight civilian witnesses from Ottawa was irrelevant to the charges against Lich and Barber, since both signed admissions that mischief took place during the protest.

Perkins-McVey said she will make sure the witnesses stick to the things they observed first-hand, and won’t allow them to stray into the ways the protest affected them personally.