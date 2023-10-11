Menu

Crime

Woman faces 53 counts of fraud after claiming terminal illness: Moose Jaw Police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 9:03 pm
Moose Jaw police say a woman allegedly misrepresented a terminal illness, defrauding businesses and residents of thousands of dollars.
Moose Jaw police say a woman allegedly misrepresented a terminal illness, defrauding businesses and residents of thousands of dollars. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter
A 28-year-old woman is facing 53 charges of fraud under $5,000 after lying about having a terminal illness, according to Moose Jaw police.

The alleged scam took place from December 2021 to January 2022, after Katelyn Ann Carle defrauded local businesses and residents around $16,000 through fundraisers and other financial assistance.

“Those individuals who assisted in organizing the fundraisers were not complicit in these offences,” a press release from Moose Jaw police reads.

Police said they are still in the process of contacting the victims of the offenses and are asking anyone who believes they may have been defrauded to call them at (306) 694-7600.

The accused is set to make her first appearance in provincial court in Moose Jaw on Dec. 11, 2023.

