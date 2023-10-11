Menu

Traffic

Vehicle in Toronto hits 4 pedestrians, including 2 children: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 7:31 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Two children are among four people who were rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in the area, including two children. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the two children were aged between eight and 14 years old and both had non-life-threatening injuries. A woman also sustained injuries. Paramedics could not confirm if they were life-threatening.

All three were taken to a trauma centre. A fourth person — an adult man — sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said all four were struck by the vehicle at the same time.

Investigators believe they were crossing the street and could not confirm to Global News if they were related.

