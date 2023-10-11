Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

51-year-old man charged with break and enter at Regina Police headquarters

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 6:39 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with break and entering into the Regina Police headquarters and sustained an injury during the course of the arrest. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering the Regina Police headquarters.

On Oct. 11, 2023, at 3:00 a.m., Regina Police Service (RPS) officers arrested the man after he was observed in the front lobby of the police headquarters.

“The male had broken a window to gain entry,” police stated in a release.

“During the course of arrest the male attempted to resist and sustained an injury to his arm. He was transported to hospital by EMS where he was treated for his injury.”

RPS notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident in accordance with The Police Act, 1990.

“Following the notification, SIRT’s Civilian Executive Director directed the Regina Police Service to retain conduct of the investigation, and assigned a SIRT Investigator to monitor the investigation,” police sated.

Story continues below advertisement

“While police conducted their investigation the Regina Police Service Headquarters was closed to the public. The public area has since been re-opened.”

Trending Now

Police said the accused remains in custody as charges are pending.

Click to play video: 'RPS police plane shown proven value to public safety: deputy chief'
RPS police plane shown proven value to public safety: deputy chief
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices