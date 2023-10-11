51-year-old man charged with break and enter at Regina Police headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering the Regina Police headquarters.

On Oct. 11, 2023, at 3:00 a.m., Regina Police Service (RPS) officers arrested the man after he was observed in the front lobby of the police headquarters.

“The male had broken a window to gain entry,” police stated in a release.

“During the course of arrest the male attempted to resist and sustained an injury to his arm. He was transported to hospital by EMS where he was treated for his injury.”

RPS notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident in accordance with The Police Act, 1990.

“Following the notification, SIRT’s Civilian Executive Director directed the Regina Police Service to retain conduct of the investigation, and assigned a SIRT Investigator to monitor the investigation,” police sated.

“While police conducted their investigation the Regina Police Service Headquarters was closed to the public. The public area has since been re-opened.”

Police said the accused remains in custody as charges are pending.