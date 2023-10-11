Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at unoccupied building in central Edmonton on Wednesday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 5:26 pm
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were deployed to the blaze in the area of 101 Street and 108A Avenue at 12:36 pm. on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were deployed to the blaze in the area of 101 Street and 108A Avenue at 12:36 pm. on Wednesday. Global News
A fire broke out at an unoccupied building in central Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in smoke drifting throughout parts of the city’s core.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were deployed to the blaze in the area of 101st Street and 108A Avenue at 12:36 pm.

“Six units were dispatched, with the first unit arriving on scene at 12:39 pm. Crews are currently on scene,” the EFRS said shortly after 3 p.m.

The EFRS did not say if any injuries were reported or how significant the damage is.

