Firefighters battle blaze at unoccupied building in central Edmonton on Wednesday

A fire broke out at an unoccupied building in central Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in smoke drifting throughout parts of the city’s core.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were deployed to the blaze in the area of 101st Street and 108A Avenue at 12:36 pm.

“Six units were dispatched, with the first unit arriving on scene at 12:39 pm. Crews are currently on scene,” the EFRS said shortly after 3 p.m.

The EFRS did not say if any injuries were reported or how significant the damage is.