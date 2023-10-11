Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Atlantic Loop no longer part of Nova Scotia plan to hit 2030 renewable energy targets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Loop would only show benefits in 2040s: NB Power'
Atlantic Loop would only show benefits in 2040s: NB Power
As the costs of the Atlantic Loop project continue to grow, the provincial governments and utilities in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have become increasingly skeptical of the project’s viability. Now, NB Power says the province is unlikely to derive significant benefits from the loop for at least a decade. Silas Brown reports. – Sep 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia says the Atlantic Loop is no longer part of the province’s plan to hit its 2030 renewable energy targets.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says costs have ballooned for the project to wean Nova Scotia and New Brunswick off coal with hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Rushton says that since 2020 capital costs for the Atlantic Loop have increased by 300 per cent to more than $9 billion.

He says the hike in projected costs and the lack of commitment from Quebec for hydroelectricity has made the project no longer viable to meet the province’s 2030 goals.

Trending Now

Instead of the loop, he says Nova Scotia will surpass its 80-per-cent renewable energy target with new wind and solar projects and continued imports of hydroelectricity from Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

Rushton says Nova Scotia plans to increase onshore wind generation to power 50 per cent of the province’s electricity, up from 20 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices