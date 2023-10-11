Police identify homicide victim near encampment in Hamilton’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have identified the city’s seventh homicide victim of 2023 and say they’re still seeking witnesses in their efforts to solve the late September murder.

In an update Wednesday on the Durand neighbourhood altercation, detectives say Tyler Hayden Robitaille, 33, was the man found around 3 a.m. near MacNab and Jackson streets with an upper-body injury.

Robitaille died the same day after being transported to hospital.

The Hamilton Police Service confirms, with the consent of the family, that the victim of a homicide that occurred in the Durand neighbourhood on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, has been identified as 33-year-old Tyler Hayden Robitaille. READ MORE:https://t.co/j4JWAoZoX4 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 11, 2023

Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle admitted in a media scrum the day of the murder that he couldn’t confirm if Robitaille was a resident of the nearby “Whitehern” encampment at city hall.

He did say “more than one person” may be involved and that is based on what detectives have been able to retrieve from nearby surveillance camera footage.

“There could be a few people involved in this, more than one, and that’s what we continue to investigate,” Cattle said.

Since then, detectives have insisted there are individuals who “possess crucial information” and are appealing for community assistance.

In Robitaille’s obituary, family members characterized him as “very passionate and loving” toward family and friends.

“Tyler spent his time making everyone laugh, entertaining others, and spending time with his kids,” a statement said following his service in Stoney Creek on Tuesday.

It was also revealed he was the father of four.

Investigators believe the homicide happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sept. 27 and detectives say they are still seeking witnesses and camera footage from that time period.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.