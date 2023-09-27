Menu

Homicide unit investigates death of man in Hamilton’s downtown

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 7:36 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say their homicide unit is investigating the death of a man near MacNab and Jackson Streets. His body was found early Wednesday. Global News
Hamilton Police’s homicide unit is investigating the discovery of a body in the city’s downtown overnight.

Investigators say a man’s body was found near MacNab and Jackson streets around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

There was a large police presence Wednesday morning as officers were canvasing the area, including speaking with residents at a nearby encampment.

More to come

