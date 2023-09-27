Homicide unit investigates death of man in Hamilton’s downtown

See more sharing options

Hamilton Police’s homicide unit is investigating the discovery of a body in the city’s downtown overnight.

Investigators say a man’s body was found near MacNab and Jackson streets around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

There was a large police presence Wednesday morning as officers were canvasing the area, including speaking with residents at a nearby encampment.

Hamilton Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of an adult male. The male was found near MacNab and Jackson in #HamOnt. It is early in the investigation and more details will be released when available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 27, 2023