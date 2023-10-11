Arrest made in gun incident in Cambridge Centre parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they made an arrest in connection with the weapons call they received over the weekend in Cambridge.

On Sunday at around 5 p.m., police say they received reports that a gun had been pulled as two groups were seen arguing in a parking lot of the Cambridge Centre shopping mall.

There were no shots fired, according to police, who also say there were no injuries.

On Tuesday shortly after 2 a.m., police say they arrested a 20-year-old man from Cambridge.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, and breaching a probation order.

According to police, he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.