Crime

Arrest made in gun incident in Cambridge Centre parking lot

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 9:49 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say they made an arrest in connection with the weapons call they received over the weekend in Cambridge.

On Sunday at around 5 p.m., police say they received reports that a gun had been pulled as two groups were seen arguing in a parking lot of the Cambridge Centre shopping mall.

There were no shots fired, according to police, who also say there were no injuries.

On Tuesday shortly after 2 a.m., police say they arrested a 20-year-old man from Cambridge.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, and breaching a probation order.

According to police, he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

