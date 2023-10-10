Gun pulled in parking lot of Cambridge Centre, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a gun was allegedly pulled during a skirmish in a parking lot in Cambridge over the long weekend.

According to a release, officers were sent to a parking lot at the Cambridge Centre on Hespeler Road at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There were two groups of people arguing in the parking lot and one person who was in the mix was spotted pointing a gun, police say.

The gun was not fired, according to police, who also noted that there were no injuries reported as a result of the altercation.

They say the groups involved in the dispute were travelling in white and silver cars.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.