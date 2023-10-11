Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

City of Guelph aims to increase housing with two more hires

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted October 11, 2023 7:45 am
The city of Guelph has hired a housing stability advisor and a development advisor in an effort to help build more homes faster in the area. View image in full screen
The city of Guelph has hired a housing stability advisor and a development advisor in an effort to help build more homes faster in the area. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The city of Guelph has hired two new advisors to help support the city’s housing supply.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city announced it has hired a housing stability advisor and a development advisor.

The city said the individual in the first role will work with Wellington County, as well as community partners and other forms of government to improve housing equity, security and affordability.

In a statement, chief administrative officer Scott Stewart said he’s confident these two individuals will do great things to support staff’s hard work to build an inclusive, connected city.

Among the development advisor’s responsibilities will include updating the city’s housing affordability strategy and collaborating with the housing stability advisor to allow for the development of more homes.

Both roles are new to the city.

The city added the individuals in these roles will work with a growing complement of staff to make it as quick and as easy as possible for developers to build homes faster.

The city has already filled eight roles and will look to hire another four people early next year.

Guelph has pledged to approve about 2,000 housing units per year to reach the provincial mandate of 18,000 units by 2031.

 

