Regina police deem recent death of woman as city’s 7th homicide this year

The recent death of a woman who was found over the long weekend is Regina’s seventh homicide this year, police say.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a homicide which occurred on Sunday, Oct. 8th, 2023, at approximately 10:17 p.m.

“Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block Ottawa St. Police secured the scene, and requested the coroner as well as additional police resources,” RPS stated in a release.

“Investigation by the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, determined the death is a homicide.”

Police stated that the next of kin have been notified and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Regina police ask members of the public with any information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).