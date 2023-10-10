Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police deem recent death of woman as city’s 7th homicide this year

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 6:00 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service are investigating Regina's seventh homicide investigation this year which occurred over the long weekend. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The recent death of a woman who was found over the long weekend is Regina’s seventh homicide this year, police say.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a homicide which occurred on Sunday, Oct. 8th, 2023, at approximately 10:17 p.m.

“Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block Ottawa St. Police secured the scene, and requested the coroner as well as additional police resources,” RPS stated in a release.

“Investigation by the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, determined the death is a homicide.”

Trending Now

Police stated that the next of kin have been notified and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Regina police ask members of the public with any information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices