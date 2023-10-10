Menu

Canada

IIU investigating medical incident after man’s detention in Steinbach, Man.

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 3:57 pm
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into the circumstances around a medical incident following a man's arrest in Steinbach, Man. View image in full screen
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into the circumstances around a medical incident following a man's arrest in Steinbach, Man. Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into the circumstances around a medical incident after a man’s arrest on Oct. 4 in Steinbach, Man.

On Thursday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said it got a report from Steinbach RCMP about a man who was jailed on allegations of blocking traffic and lying on the ground.

The next day, the suspect was released around 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

Within a few hours, Mounties said Emergency Medical Services reported the same man was found in “medical distress” on Penfeld Drive.

Right now he is in hospital, the watchdog said.

The IIU said those with information or video footage that might help the investigation should call it at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing.

