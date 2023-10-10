Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police investigate after 2 suspicious building fires

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted October 10, 2023 1:54 pm
Emergency crews responded to two fires at residential buildings in the 500 block of Dundas Street early Monday morning. Damage is estimated at approximately $200,000. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to two fires at residential buildings in the 500 block of Dundas Street early Monday morning. Damage is estimated at approximately $200,000. London Fire Department/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London police are investigating after a pair of fires near downtown London early Monday morning.

Police say that around 7:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to two working fires at residential buildings in the 500 block of Dundas Street.

Members of the London Fire Department evacuated both buildings and extinguished the fires.

No injuries were reported.

The fires were deemed suspicious in nature, and the investigation was passed on to the London police’s street crime unit, with the London Fire Department assisting.

Damage is estimated at approximately $200,000 for both buildings.

Trending Now

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices