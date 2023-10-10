London, Ont. police investigate after 2 suspicious building fires

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police are investigating after a pair of fires near downtown London early Monday morning.

Police say that around 7:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to two working fires at residential buildings in the 500 block of Dundas Street.

Members of the London Fire Department evacuated both buildings and extinguished the fires.

No injuries were reported.

The fires were deemed suspicious in nature, and the investigation was passed on to the London police’s street crime unit, with the London Fire Department assisting.

Damage is estimated at approximately $200,000 for both buildings.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.