Ontario man facing charges after attempt to import child sex doll: police

A man is facing multiple charges in a child exploitation investigation that began after border officers confiscated a child sex doll earmarked for a Brantford, Ont., residence.
Police say a local man was to be the recipient of the “visual representation,” prohibited by federal law.
Several computers, electronic devices and a number of unregistered firearms were also seized during a raid of the man’s Newport Road residence, where the doll was to be delivered.
“The promotion and purchase of sex dolls resembling a child reinforce relationships of power, inequality, and violence, projecting an unhealthy image, making children vulnerable,” Brantford police Insp. Kevin Reeder explained.
A 58-year-old, who was not identified by detectives, is facing 12 charges in all, including importing child porn and possession of several unauthorized firearms.
