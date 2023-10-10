Ontario man facing charges after attempt to import child sex doll: police

See more sharing options

A man is facing multiple charges in a child exploitation investigation that began after border officers confiscated a child sex doll earmarked for a Brantford, Ont., residence.

Police say a local man was to be the recipient of the “visual representation,” prohibited by federal law.

Several computers, electronic devices and a number of unregistered firearms were also seized during a raid of the man’s Newport Road residence, where the doll was to be delivered.

“The promotion and purchase of sex dolls resembling a child reinforce relationships of power, inequality, and violence, projecting an unhealthy image, making children vulnerable,” Brantford police Insp. Kevin Reeder explained.

A 58-year-old, who was not identified by detectives, is facing 12 charges in all, including importing child porn and possession of several unauthorized firearms.