RCMP launches investigation into Ontario’s Greenbelt land swap

The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into the Ontario government’s Greenbelt land swap.

The police force says its “sensitive and international investigations” unit is leading the probe.

The province removed land from the protected Greenbelt last year as part of its broader push to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

Two legislative watchdogs found the process to select which lands were removed from the Greenbelt was flawed and favoured certain developers.

Premier Doug Ford has apologized for the land swap and said in September the lands would all be returned to the Greenbelt.

He has also previously said he is confident nothing criminal took place.

