Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

RCMP launches investigation into Ontario’s Greenbelt land swap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2023 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford government to introduce legislation to reverse Greenbelt land removals'
Ford government to introduce legislation to reverse Greenbelt land removals
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into the Ontario government’s Greenbelt land swap.

The police force says its “sensitive and international investigations” unit is leading the probe.

The province removed land from the protected Greenbelt last year as part of its broader push to build 1.5 million homes by 2031.

Two legislative watchdogs found the process to select which lands were removed from the Greenbelt was flawed and favoured certain developers.

Premier Doug Ford has apologized for the land swap and said in September the lands would all be returned to the Greenbelt.

He has also previously said he is confident nothing criminal took place.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘The intention was right’: Ford says on controversial Greenbelt land swap after reversing decision'
‘The intention was right’: Ford says on controversial Greenbelt land swap after reversing decision
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices