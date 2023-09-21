‘It was a mistake:’ Doug Ford says government will reverse Greenbelt land swap decision

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will be reversing its Greenbelt land swap decision and won’t make changes to the Greenbelt in the future.

The premier said he broke a promise when he decided to open the Greenbelt for housing development.

“It was a mistake to open the Greenbelt. It was a mistake to establish a process that moved too fast,” Ford said.

“This process, it left too much room for some people to benefit over others. It caused people to question our motives. As a first step to earn back your trust, I’ll be reversing the changes we made and won’t make any changes to the Greenbelt in the future.”

The premier made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon in Niagara Falls, where he was joined by his cabinet.

While meeting with his caucus during a retreat this week in Niagara Falls, Ford says his caucus members shared with him what they have been hearing about the Greenbelt from people in their communities and he is listening.

Last year, the province took 7,400 acres of land in more than a dozen sections out of the Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes, citing the housing crisis, and Ford has faced large amounts of opposition to the plan since then.

Reports from the auditor general and integrity commissioner found that the process to select lands was rushed and favoured certain developers.

The controversy resulted in Steve Clark resigning as housing minister, with Paul Calandra taking his place.

Clark’s chief of staff Ryan Amato had also resigned.

Kaleed Rasheed resigned as minister of public and business service delivery and from the Progressive Conservative caucus on Wednesday after news reports raised questions about his connections to a developer.

Ford said Thursday about his decision to open the Greenbelt that “even if you do something for the right reasons, with the best of intentions, it can still be wrong.”

He said he’s been clear that he believes opening the Greenbelt could have made a huge difference as the province rapidly grows amid a housing crisis, with 50,000 homes built on that land that house at least 150,000 people.

“The truth remains Ontario is growing at an unprecedented speed and doing more of the same, accepting the status quo, will only make the housing affordability crisis worse,” he said.

He said his government remains focuses on delivering on promises made in the last election, which sometimes requires hard choices.

“When I make a mistake, I’ll fix them and I’ll learn from them because that’s what I promised I would do,” Ford said.

“And in the next election , you’ll have the chance to decide how I’ve done. To decide if I’ve kept my promises, if I’ve got it done.”

He said his government will remain focused “on every avenue” to build homes in Ontario — for young people who are looking to buy homes and for newcomers.

“Our target is the 1.5 million homes, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do,” he said.

The RCMP is reviewing information to determine whether it should investigate the Greenbelt land swap. Ford has said he is confident nothing criminal took place.

— With files from The Canadian Press

BREAKING: Premier Doug Ford’s director of Housing policy Jae Truesdell has resigned, the Premier says. His office isn’t giving up details – saying it’s an HR matter. #onpoli — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 21, 2023

Premier Doug Ford says he was facing a crisis and “felt we needed to move” but now says it was a wrong decision and the government will return land to the Greenbelt. The premier initiated the decision to remove land from the Greenbelt. #Onpoli — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 21, 2023

Premier Doug Ford claims he’s never taken a penny from anyone. The integrity commissioner disputes that. Tickets were sold by the Ontario PC fund chair to developers, which then went to the premier’s son-in-law for the stag. #Onpoli — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 21, 2023

Premier Ford says as the leader of the party “not everyone’s perfect” and says he’s admitting his mistake and is correcting it. Ford was asked what consequences he should face. The answer ultimately is none. #Onpoli — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 21, 2023

“I broke that promise,” of not touching the Greenbelt the premier says. And he offers an apology. #Onpoli — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 21, 2023