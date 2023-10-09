‘It’s 2023’: B.C. woman shocked Hullo Ferries doesn’t allow motorized wheelchairs

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. woman is speaking out about how she was stunned to learn a new ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver doesn’t accept passengers in electric wheelchairs.

Kari Brown-John said she was excited about the prospect of Hullo Ferries coming to Nanaimo and providing a passenger-only service.

However, she was shocked to read on a local Facebook post that the company said it doesn’t accept passengers in electric wheelchairs.

“I thought, ‘Well, they have to take electric wheelchairs. It’s not really a thing,'” Brown-John told Global News.

She said she looked on the company’s website and it didn’t state a clear policy but she sent it a message, it responded saying Transport Canada doesn’t allow the company to accept passengers in electric wheelchairs.

“I ended up emailing them back and asking them for a copy of their policy and they kind of dismissed me in the first email,” Brown-John said.

After contacting Transport Canada directly, she said she received an email from Hullo, which said it was actually an internal decision not to allow electric wheelchairs, mobility scooters or e-bikes but that it was reviewing its policies and making some changes.

In a statement to Global News, Hullo Ferries said its vessels are designed to travel at a high rate of speed, therefore it must abide by Transport Canada’s High-Speed Craft Code. This mandates that every passenger has a seat that is specifically designed and arranged for passenger safety if a collision occurs.

“Transport Canada also requires that our operations comply with the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act and its regulations, which governs the transport and handling of various types of batteries,” the company said.

“During our launch of operations, we have only permitted wheelchairs without batteries onboard our vessels. This decision was based on the risk of battery fires onboard our vessels that can be difficult to extinguish.”

The company also said it will investigate the feasibility of admitting battery-powered wheelchairs on board and for passengers to remain seated in their wheelchairs.

However, in an email to John-Brown from Transport Canada, it said the High-Speed Craft Code requires wheelchair users move to a fixed seat onboard during the voyage to ensure their safety.

“Cargo and baggage, including power wheelchairs, must be securely stowed while the vessel is underway,” Transport Canada said in an email.

“We reached out to Hullo regarding your inquiry and they have advised us that they that they will review their policies as part of their commitment to providing safe, accessible travel that meets the needs of passengers, and to ensure alignment with requirements under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 and its associated regulations.”

John-Brown said Hullo Ferries never mentioned the issue of batteries to her, only that it couldn’t allow electric wheelchairs on board due to the High-Speed Craft Code.

“Even the battery issue, you know, I can fly with either a dry or gel cell battery or a lithium battery with the proper rating on an aeroplane. And what do they do if it catches on fire?” she said.

“On a boat? At least they could just throw it overboard. You’re surrounded by water.”

Paul Gauthier, the executive director of the Individualized Funding Resource Centre Society, told Global News he was shocked when he heard about John-Brown’s situation.

“Transportation is a human right for people with disabilities,” he said.

“I understand they didn’t do their research around people with disabilities and being able to access their boat. Again, to me, I was quite shocked and disappointed.”

Gauthier said he thinks Hullo Ferries’ excuse was a “bogus” one.

“To me, that was somebody that’s making a decision that doesn’t understand electric wheelchairs,” he said. “It’s very different from scooters, electric wheelchairs. They use gel cell batteries. Nowadays, they’re one of the safest batteries you can have. It goes on to the plane without any problems.”

As a paralympic athlete, Gauthier added that he has travelled all over the world on boats and planes and there has never been an issue.

He said it seems like passengers with disabilities were an afterthought.

“When you’re looking at public transportation, all people need to be included,” he said. “And people with disabilities today, it’s really not an afterthought anymore. It needs to be part of your planning and should have been part of the planning for the launch in August.”

John-Brown said she was also shocked Hullo Ferries was even able to obtain an operating licence without being inclusive for everyone.

“It’s 2023. Everyone should be allowed on a mode of public transportation, you know?”

She said she just wants to be able to roll onto the ferry, visit her daughter in downtown Vancouver for the day and roll back on to go home.