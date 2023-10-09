Record warm Thanksgiving weekend in some B.C. cities

Send this page to someone via email

It was a nearly summery Sunday in B.C., with the mercury rising above seasonal norms in seven cities.

In Lytton, the province’s most notorious hot spot, the temperature brushed against summer weather, when it reached 29.6 C, breaking an old record of 26.2 C set in 2022.

The rest of the records set were far below that bar, and the next warmest city was West Vancouver, where a heat record of 23.3 C was set, breaking a previous record of 22.1 C set in 2022.

Moving north, Prince George saw heat rise to 22.5 C, breaking a record of 21.7 C set in 1943.

Williams Lake reached 21.4 C, breaking an old record of 21.1 C set in 1972.

The Mackenzie area saw temperatures rise to 20.8 C, up from the record 18.3 C set in 1971.

Rounding out the record-breaking spots in the province, the Bella Bella area saw temperatures reach 19.2 C, knocking down an old record of 19.1 C set in 2012, and Prince Rupert saw temperatures rise to 17.3 C, edging out an old record of 17.2 C set in 1937.

Environment Canada says the system bringing the warm fall weather will break down by early next week, bringing clouds, showers and cooler conditions to most of B.C.

Rain and more seasonal temperatures are badly needed from Prince George to the Yukon, as most of northern B.C. is currently ranked at drought level 5, meaning adverse effects are almost certain.

The drought map offers a slightly improved forecast for most of southwest B.C., where conditions have slipped to Level 3 on the five-point drought scale.

However, the Southern Interior, including the Shuswap, Okanagan and Fraser Canyon regions, is ranked at Level 4, meaning adverse effects from the ongoing dry spell are likely.

— with files from Canadian Press