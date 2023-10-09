Police investigate woman’s death in Regina

Regina police are investigating the death of an adult female.
On Sunday at 10:17 p.m. police were sent to an address in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street, where the found the body of a dead woman.
Police say that have secured the scene and asked for the coroner and other police resources.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
