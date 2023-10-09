Menu

Canada

Police investigate woman’s death in Regina

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 9, 2023 3:29 pm
Regina police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found Sunday night in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street. View image in full screen
Regina police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was found Sunday night in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street. Global Regina still
Regina police are investigating the death of an adult female.

On Sunday at 10:17 p.m. police were sent to an address in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street, where the found the body of a dead woman.

Police say that have secured the scene and asked for the coroner and other police resources.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

