Police investigate woman’s death in Regina

Regina police are investigating the death of an adult female.

On Sunday at 10:17 p.m. police were sent to an address in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street, where the found the body of a dead woman.

Police say that have secured the scene and asked for the coroner and other police resources.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).